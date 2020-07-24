Members of Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295 presented a $1,500 check to the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield Friday to enhance the quality of life of the veterans and residents there, according to a news release from Atlantic County.
In recognition and appreciation of their support, a certificate was presented by County Executive Dennis Levinson to Post 295, officials said.
— Molly Bilinski
