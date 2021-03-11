Already stressed NJ election officials urge caution in rush to early voting

Election officials are warning that the stress put on them by the state's first mostly-vote-by-mail elections in 2020 has taken a human toll on their staffs that will make it more difficult to quickly handle another first for the state -- early voting.

"Please understand unequivocally that we support early voting and believe in improving New Jersey’s elections," the executive committee of the New Jersey Association of Election officials said in a letter to Tamisha Way, New Jersey's Secretary of State, who oversees elections.

"Our growing concern, however, is in the rapid pace of new legislation introduction (and eventual laws) and the limited timeframe to review, recommend amendments and implement the new laws," the letter said. "It has become a challenge to address our current responsibilities and simultaneously plan for changes in uncertified technology we have not tested in real time."

The Legislature is expected to soon finalize passage of an early voting bill, and Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign it. It would require in person early voting by machine be available 10 days ahead of the November general election.