Already stressed NJ election officials urge caution in rush to early voting

Election officials are warning that the stress put on them by the state's first mostly-vote-by-mail elections in 2020 has taken a human toll on their staffs that will make it more difficult to quickly handle another first for the state -- early voting.
"Please understand unequivocally that we support early voting and believe in improving New Jersey’s elections," the executive committee of the New Jersey Association of Election officials said in a letter to Tamisha Way, New Jersey's Secretary of State, who oversees elections.
"Our growing concern, however, is in the rapid pace of new legislation introduction (and eventual laws) and the limited timeframe to review, recommend amendments and implement the new laws," the letter said. "It has become a challenge to address our current responsibilities and simultaneously plan for changes in uncertified technology we have not tested in real time."
The Legislature is expected to soon finalize passage of an early voting bill, and Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign it. It would require in person early voting by machine be available 10 days ahead of the November general election.
Most counties, including Atlantic, would have to buy new voting machines that create a paper trail and can be programmed for many days of early voting. They would also have to buy electronic poll books to immediately allow a central system to know when someone comes in to vote, and other new equipment.
The letter said the months of 12-hour workdays, six to seven days a week, to handle the processing, counting and securing of more than 4 million paper vote-by-mail ballots statewide has thinned the ranks of experienced election workers.
In Atlantic County, long-time Republican Clerk of the Board of Elections Susan Sandman resigned at Tuesday's reorganization meeting effective April 1.
"I think what happened with elections -- for those that stay in like (Democratic Clerk of the Board) Bill (Sacchinelli) -- I give the greatest applause because it’s way too much," Sandman said at the meeting. "I'm glad I'm going to miss early voting. It's going to be a huge undertaking. You are going to handle it without me. Thanks for the memories."
The board accepted her resignation. Brenda Taube, of Margate, a 2017 Republican candidate for Assembly in the 2nd legislative district, was chosen by the Republican Party to be her replacement.
She said she knows of several other experienced staff who will also retire before the November elections.
The NJAEO represents all boards of elections and superintendents of elections in New Jersey's 21 counties. The letter also went to the governor, Senate President Steve Sweeney, and all members of the State Senate and Assembly.
Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon was among those signing the letter. She is the group's president.
"While we are incredibly proud of the integrity and performance of our offices, many counties have since lost key team members to retirement, resignation or other employment opportunities," the NJAEO letter said.
"We now find ourselves in a post-Presidential state of reorganizing and regrouping. With more mass changes planned, we have real concern about all the moving parts and whether the expectations are attainable," the letter said.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
