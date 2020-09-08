New Jersey’s first online voter registration site has registered 12,858 residents since launching Friday, according to the state Division of Elections.
“We were excited to come back from the weekend and see these numbers,” spokesperson Alicia D’Alessandro said Tuesday. She said the site, which the division debuted with a “soft launch,” performed well.
Now, the state is ready to promote it in time for National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22, D’Alessandro said.
The site collects date of birth and identification documentation and sends it to election officials in the home county of the person registering.
Only those who register by Oct. 13 will be able to vote in the Nov. 3 general election, which will decide the next U.S. president, one of New Jersey’s U.S. senators and all 12 of the state’s congressional delegates.
Previously, those registering to vote needed to print, sign and mail a registration form.
Voters can find the tool at voter.svrs.nj.gov/register.
“With the launch of online voter registration, New Jersey has expanded access to our democracy,” said Secretary of State Tahesha Way, who is responsible for overseeing elections in the state. “Especially as we face this ongoing pandemic, we are committed to reducing barriers that may prevent potential voters from participating in our elections.”
Those registering need to provide a birth date and proof of identity. For identification, they either must provide a current and valid driver’s license or non-driver identification card issued by the state Motor Vehicle Commission, or they can provide a Social Security number.
If using an MVC identification, the state will use the signature on file with the MVC. But if providing a Social Security number, the registrant must be able to upload a signature onto the site. If that is not possible, registering must be done the old-fashioned way, by downloading a form, completing it and sending it to the county election registrar.
In-person voter registration is also available at a municipal clerk’s office or county commissioner of registration’s office, according to the Department of State.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the registration website at the same time he announced the Nov. 3 general election will be conducted mostly by mail.
Murphy, a Democrat, signed an executive order in August calling for all registered voters to get a ballot in the mail, beginning Oct. 5, along with a prepaid return envelope.
Only those with handicaps preventing voting by paper ballot will be able to use machines on Election Day. Everyone else who shows up at the polls will have to fill out paper provisional ballots, he said.
“Ensuring that every voter has the ability to securely cast their ballot while protecting public health is our paramount concern,” Murphy said at the time.
To address concerns over the U.S. Postal Service’s reliability, Murphy said voters will have several options to return their ballots: They can mail them, as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, or take them to at least 10 official drop boxes throughout each county.
Ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will be accepted up to a week later, Murphy said, and even those that arrive without a postmark up to 48 hours after the close of polls will be accepted.
Voters also will be allowed to drop off their filled-out ballots at the polls. Murphy said each county is required to have at least 50% of its polling places open. Each town must have at least one polling place open.
