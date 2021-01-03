Almost 1200 complaints filed in NJ about COVID workplace violations

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development said last week it has received 1,181 complaints from workers and customers about COVID-19 safety violations by public and private employers.

Of those, 237 have been investigated and resolved, with 159 employers found to be complying with rules, based on documentation of safety practices. Documentation included providing photos, purchase orders or receipts for safety equipment, according to the department.

The other 78 cases have been referred "to the appropriate state agencies," the department said in a press release.

Anonymous complaints of alleged COVID safety violations at the Atlantic County Office Building in Atlantic City were investigated and closed last month, after a state investigation found the county to be in compliance with all COVID safety rules.

The complaints were filed in the first four weeks of Gov. Murphy’s Nov. 5 executive order expanding workplace protections during COVID-19, according to the department.