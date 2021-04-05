 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All residents 16 and older to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19
0 comments
top story

All residents 16 and older to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19

{{featured_button_text}}
College Nurse Vaccine

Jake Vu, a nursing student from Atlantic Cape Community College, administers COVID-19 vaccines Thursday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

For the more than one in four American adults now with at least one vaccine dose, the CDC just issued brand new guidance -- its first ever for vaccinated people.That return to normal depends. If youre looking to travel? The CDC still warns against it. If youre looking to socialize? Better news.Today's action represents an important first step. it is not our final destination, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.Heres the big takeaway from the CDC: Americans who are fully vaccinated can gather with each other inside without wearing a mask, and -- importantly -- without social distancing. The new guidance goes a step further, saying vaccinated people can safely get together with people at low risk for severe disease who haven't been vaccinated, like grandparents visiting their healthy kids or grandkids."I think it's also important to remember that people who are vaccinated, there's increasing data now that suggests that they might get breakthrough infections with lesser amounts of virus, lesser amounts of disease, lesser symptomatic disease, a milder disease. However, we're still waiting for data to emerge about whether they could transmit that virus to other people," Walensky said.But in public, not much is different. The CDC says fully vaccinated people need to still wear masks, avoid large gatherings and social distance. And if you show symptoms, the CDC says get tested, even if youre fully vaccinated."Please keep wearing a well-fitting mask and taking the other public health actions we know work to help stop the spread of this virus."Simply put, the CDC isnt sure how much of a risk vaccinated people pose to those not vaccinated. Can vaccinated people still transmit the virus? The experts arent sure. They want to see more more data and research first.

TRENTON — Effective April 19, all New Jersey residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

This is 12 days before the state's original goal of May 1 for universal eligibility.

"We're going to make our most aggressive push yet to meet our vaccination goals," Murphy said. "Effective two weeks from today, April 19, all New Jerseyans age 16 and over will be eligible for vaccination."

As of Monday, roughly 1.8 million residents have been fully vaccinated and nearly 3 million have received at least one dose.

Murphy said this is 38% of the state's goal of getting 4.7 million people fully vaccinated by the end of June.

According to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, about 74% of people ages 65 to 79 and 70% of people ages 80 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The race and ethnicity breakdown of individuals who have received at least one dose of vaccine falls at 56.9% for white people, 9.18% for Hispanic or Latino people, 5.76% for Black people and 8.61% for Asian people. 

According to Persichilli, the vaccination rates for Black, Hispanic and Asian residents have increased slightly since early February.

"While we are seeing slight increases among our minority populations getting vaccinated, we still have some work to do to build up those percentages," Persichilli said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, eligibility for the vaccine opened to all individuals ages 55-64, those 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities and workers across various sectors from real estate to higher education to sanitation.

Since the Centers for Disease Control recently updated its travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people, Murphy announced the state's new guidelines.

"New Jersey is no longer advising fully vaccinated individuals who travel domestically to self quarantine after their trip or to get tested before or after travel," Murphy said. "As we see our tracker increase daily with the number of fully vaccinated New Jerseyans, it will mean many more degrees of freedom."

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli emphasized that even fully vaccinated travelers run the risk of contracting or spreading the virus so COVID-19 safety guidelines need to be upheld.

"Fully vaccinated people can travel within the United States without the need to get tested or self quarantine as long as they continue to take COVID-19 precautions while traveling, wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, physically distancing," Persichilli said. "(But) even fully vaccinated travelers are at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading new COVID-19 variants."

Fully vaccinated travelers who are leaving the United States do not need to get tested beforehand unless it's required by their destination, Persichilli said. 

As for international travel, the federal government requires fully vaccinated air travelers coming to the United States to have a negative COVID-19 viral within three days of travel or documentation of recovery in the past three months.

International travelers should be tested three to five days after travel, Persichilli said. 

There were 2,984 new cases reported Monday with 15 confirmed deaths.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

US sees opportunity to share more vaccine overseas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News