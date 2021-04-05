All residents 16 and older to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19

Who is eligible for the vaccine in New Jersey

The following groups of individuals are now eligible for vaccination:

• All individuals ages 55-64, those 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities and workers across various sectors from real estate to higher education to sanitation (All residents 16 and older as of April 19.)

• Communications, IT, media, including communications infrastructure support (engineers, technicians) and members of the press

• Laundry services, including workers in laundromats, laundry services and dry cleaners

• Real estate, building, and home services, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers

• Retail financial institutions, including bank tellers, lending service, public accounting, and check cashing workers.

• Sanitation, including workers providing disinfection and janitorial services for all essential facilities and modes of transportation; city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal.

• Utilities, including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber optical/broadband/cellular service workers

• Higher Education, including educators and support staff

• Librarians, including librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries (i.e. those not included in K-12 announcement)