ACUA's Earth Day now month-long, virtual event

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is holding its Earth Day Festival online this year, making it a month-long, free educational and entertainment event.
“While we certainly miss being able to bring everyone together for what has come to be South Jersey’s largest Earth Day event, we’re very pleased to be able to offer entertainment, workshops and great environmental information during the month of April,” ACUA president Rick Dovey said.
The long-running ACUA Earth Day festival for decades has attracted thousands of people. It was cancelled last year due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and was not possible under current outdoor gathering maximums of 200 people.
There is still one in-person feature, however. That is Community Cleanup Week from April 18 to April 24. ACUA’s Clean Communities program can help provide guidance or supplies to interested families and groups. Visit acua.com/earthmonth to register your Atlantic County group and see COVID and safety guidelines.
Amy Menzel, ACUA communications manager, said it may not be the same as attending a large festival at ACUA's Environmental Park, but "in many ways, we’re able to offer more, with virtual tours, vegan cooking demonstrations and other activities that are possible with this kind of format."
All events are free, and new events are still being added. Sign up for updates at acua.com/earthmonth.
For kids, among the offerings are a virtual tour of a salt marsh from the Wetlands Institute, a live animal show from Woodford Cedar Run and from Jenkins Aquarium, a tour of Cape May County Zoo, and a Frogs and Toads presentation from the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association.
For adults there are many programs, including information on raising backyard chickens with "the Chicken Lady" Gwenne Baile, beekeeping with Rutgers’ Mike Haberland, foraging with Jullian Alvarez, using native plants with Jersey Friendly Yards, birdwatching in Atlantic County with the Atlantic County Audubon Society and weekly Earth Yoga and Qigong classes.
