About telemedicine and how it can help you: Dr. Nina Radcliff

COVID-19 has accelerated telemedicine, advancing problem-solving around what medical health professionals can do from a distance.
Although not new, prior to COVID-19, adoption of this technology was not widespread. Nowadays, during the pandemic, telemedicine has catapulted into the mainstream.
Throughout our country, thousands of people are now using virtual telemedicine services. Experts and physicians are calling it a “rare, silver lining” during these challenging times. Along with helping physicians and healthcare providers to offer the right care in the right setting at the right time for people, it also supports COVID-19 public health mitigation strategies: social distancing, reducing staff/patient exposure, preserving personal protective equipment and helping to reduce strain on healthcare systems. Telemedicine is expected to serve as an invaluable tool going forward to help improve health for a greater number of Americans.
What is telemedicine?
Telemedicine and telehealth are often used interchangeably, but they are different.
Telehealth is a broad term that describes a variety of health-related services delivered at a distance, many of which are nonclinical.
Telemedicine focuses on the actual delivery of care. It’s the actual practice of caring for patients remotely (i.e., over a video call) when the healthcare provider and patient are not physically present with each other. Telemedicine can be used for diagnosis of conditions, treatment, ordering of tests and prescribing medications.
The most basic method of telemedicine is called interactive medicine, which allows patients and their healthcare providers to communicate in real-time while maintaining HIPAA compliance (legislation which provides security provisions and data privacy, in order to keep a patient’s medical information safe).
Benefits of telemedicine/telehealth include:
• Permits continuity of care while helping to decrease the negative consequences that can result from delayed preventative, chronic or routine care.
• Screening of patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
• Serves to increase healthcare participation for those who are medically or socially vulnerable or do not have ready access to providers (e.g., very rural settings, older adults, those with limited mobility).
• Helps decrease the need to miss work (can schedule appointments during a break or after work).
• Useful for caregivers — they do not need to struggle to find care options.
Potential uses
Telemedicine is not appropriate for emergency situations like heart attacks, strokes, or injuries such as broken bones that need X-rays, casting or surgery. Anything that requires immediate, hands-on care should be handled in person. However, it can play a unique, efficient and effective role in providing:
• Low-risk urgent care and identifying people who may need additional medical consultation or assessment (minor illnesses such as sore throat, rashes or minor sprains)
• Access to mental and behavioral health specialists
• Management of chronic health conditions (e.g., hypertension, diabetes)
• Medication management, whether for refills or ensuring compliance in taking them
• Coaching/support in managing chronic health conditions (including weight management, nutrition counseling)
• Physical and occupational therapy
• Follow-up with patients after hospitalization
• Nonemergency care to residents in long-term care facilities
• Emergency room diversion. It’s challenging when determining whether you should go to the emergency room for care; you don’t want to miss getting the right care, but you’re not sure if a trip to the ER is necessary. In some instances, a physician can determine if you truly need care in an emergency department. This can decrease overcrowded ERs, which are a stressful environment for patients and can expose them to COVID-19 and the flu this time of the year. Additionally, it can help your financial health if ER services are not warranted.
• Second opinion from the comfort of your home. This is particularly helpful for those with challenging or uncommon conditions where a leading expert is on the other side of the country or hundreds of miles away. You can provide another physician copies of your labs and other test results for a second opinion.
What are some limitations?
There are situations in which in-person visits are needed due to the urgency, underlying medical conditions or the inability to perform an adequate physical exam. In some instances, there are sensitive topics that need to be addressed, and a concern for privacy or patient discomfort exists. And some patients may have limited access to technological devices (e.g., smartphone, tablet, computer) needed for a telehealth visit; internet connectivity may be problematic; or your healthcare provider or yourself may feel uncomfortable with technology or this form of doctor-patient interaction. Additionally, many report real-time consultation can be just as effective as an in-office visit, but there is a potential for error as technology cannot always capture what a professionally trained human touch can.
For more information check with your healthcare provider (clinic, physician) and/or health plan about telemedicine services, coverage, costs and scheduling available to you.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
