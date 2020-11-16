About telemedicine and how it can help you: Dr. Nina Radcliff

• Second opinion from the comfort of your home. This is particularly helpful for those with challenging or uncommon conditions where a leading expert is on the other side of the country or hundreds of miles away. You can provide another physician copies of your labs and other test results for a second opinion.

There are situations in which in-person visits are needed due to the urgency, underlying medical conditions or the inability to perform an adequate physical exam. In some instances, there are sensitive topics that need to be addressed, and a concern for privacy or patient discomfort exists. And some patients may have limited access to technological devices (e.g., smartphone, tablet, computer) needed for a telehealth visit; internet connectivity may be problematic; or your healthcare provider or yourself may feel uncomfortable with technology or this form of doctor-patient interaction. Additionally, many report real-time consultation can be just as effective as an in-office visit, but there is a potential for error as technology cannot always capture what a professionally trained human touch can.