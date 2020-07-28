The heat and humidity peaked Tuesday. Now, we’ll have a slow slide to seasonable and less sticky weather through the rest of the week.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will still be awfully balmy, in the mid-70s. Through Monday, both Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City were in second place for the warmest overnight lows for the month of July.
My guess is that we finish third, perhaps fourth, as slightly cooler early mornings will follow.
With the cold front out to sea, a drying, northwesterly breeze will blow. Dew points will be in the mid- to upper 60s during the day, feeling the muggy air, but it won’t be sticky like Monday and Tuesday were. Temperatures will rise into the 80s by 9 a.m. Afternoon high temperatures will range from the low 90s in Vineland (where I had a fun virtual meeting with the Rotary Club) to the upper 80s at the shore. It’ll be another day with not much sea-breeze relief.
After 2 p.m., very spotty showers or a storm could flare up. Bank on a dry day, at least 80% of you will be completely dry.
Temperatures during the evening will fall through the 80s. We should even be in the 70s by midnight, something we haven’t seen too much of this month. Overnight low temperatures will be 70 to 75 degrees, mildest at the shore.
That leads us to Thursday. It will feel similar to Wednesday. Yes, the sun will be hot, but we won’t be sitting in soup all day long. High temperatures will be right around 80 degrees. Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds.
Another cold front will pass late in the day, after 6 p.m., and last until 2 to 5 a.m. Friday. A few showers and storms will be present, bringing a drink of water to your gardens.
Friday will then start a stretch of seasonable, less-humid weather that will last for much of the weekend. High pressure will fill in from Canada and pass through the region.
Friday and Saturday will be perfect for a barbecue, a personal watercraft ride or getting some outdoor work in. We’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s on the mainland and mid-80s at the shore.
For the first time in quite a while, too, I think you will be able turn off the air conditioner and leave the windows open overnight, though only comfortably on the mainland. Lows will be 65 to 70 there.
Sunday will bring a spotty afternoon storm to an otherwise bright, seasonable day.
