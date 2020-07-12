A male was taken to Cooper University Hospital after a shooting Sunday on the Atlantic City Expressway, according to state Trooper Alejandro Goez.
The shooting took place shortly after 4 a.m. in the area of Exit 7S traveling west. Goez said.
Police investigating hit-run on X’way
All westbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours Sunday morning with traffic diverted off Exit 4, Goez said.
State Police did not release the name of the shooting victim Sunday.
— Vincent Jackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.