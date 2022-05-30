80-year old honors WWII hero with 18-mile walk on Memorial Day

ATLANTIC CITY — At the end of an 18-mile walk on Memorial Day from Absecon to the south end of Atlantic City to honor the late World War II hero Thomas Merendino, 80-year-old Bob Pantalena was feeling strong and ready to talk about the man who inspired him.

"He was only 5 foot 3 inches," Pantalena said, "and about 115 pounds."

Yet Merendino distinguished himself in several major battles of World War II.

"He was in the first wave in North Africa, in Sicily and on D-Day, and he was in the Battle of the Bulge," Pantalena said.

Merendino was a native of the Ducktown section of Atlantic City who died in 1991 and is buried in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery.

Merendino's wife and several of his children also have died.

So Pantalena is keeping Merendino's story alive through the walk, which he started in the dark at 4:30 a.m. at the Absecon VFW and ended about noon.

He picked Absecon as a starting point, because that's also where Merendino lived for a time.

Pantalena walked first over the marshes via Route 30 and over the bridge to the VFW in Brigantine, and then to the Saracini-O'Neill Sept. 11 Memorial on the Boardwalk at Jackson Avenue, the dividing line between Atlantic City and Ventnor.

“I wasn’t in the military,” said Pantalena, who together with friend Pam Papparone, of Ventnor, has been organizing a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony on the Boardwalk at Jackson Avenue for more than a decade.

Out of that grew Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, he said. On Saturday, the Memorial Day event honored Korean War veteran Patrick T. McGahn Jr., of Brigantine; and Eric Giovanni Pacios-Rivera, of Atlantic City, who was killed in Iraq in 2006.

But Pantalena wanted to give Merendino a special tribute.

Merendino's military career spanned some of the biggest battles of the second World War.

On Nov. 10, 1942, 2nd Lt. Merendino was in North Africa on patrol when his 105 mm howitzer artillery vehicle was ambushed. After a firefight, he rammed the vehicle into a stone wall the enemy was using as cover, Pantalena said, and he and another squad member stormed in and captured 20 enemy soldiers.

Merendino was awarded the Silver Star for that action.

On July 12, 1943, now Capt. Merendino was in the opening engagement of the invasion of Sicily, taking heavy fire from a Goring Panzer Division.

Enemy shelling set fire to a large fuel dump of gasoline, injuring and trapping men in their vehicles, and Merendino ran through the flames over and over to rescue burned and wounded men. He received a Bronze Leaf Cluster in lieu of his second Silver Star for that feat, Pantalena said.

Then on D-Day, June 6, 1944, Merendino was in a landing craft off Omaha Beach in the first wave of the invasion of France.

His landing craft capsized, and as automatic weapon and artillery fire peppered their position, Pantalena said, Merendino helped three soldiers to the beach where he led a charge to engage the enemy.

According to the Military Times, Merendino received the Distinguished Service Cross from President Eisenhower for his actions.

"Fully exposed to the sweeping fire from enemy pillboxes and machine gun nests and a constant target for the snipers on the hill, he personally led the charge up the slope," according to the U.S. Army citation. "The personal bravery and the inspired leadership exhibited by Captain Merendino exemplify the highest traditions of the military forces of the United States and reflect great credit upon himself, the 1st Infantry Division, and the United States Army."

While Pantalena doesn’t walk 18 miles most days, he does keep to a rigorous exercise schedule, including getting in 14,000 steps before he even leaves his Ventnor condo building.

“I go back and forth on each floor,” he said, taking the stairs between each. Then he does strength training in the gym and finally goes out for a walk on the Boardwalk.

“You don’t wear out,” said the former runner and long-distance bicyclist. “You rust out.”

Pantalena started the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony because of a chance meeting with pilot Victor J. Saracini, an Atlantic City native who was a pilot killed on United Flight 175 that terrorists crashed into the Twin Towers in New York.

“It was late August 2001,” Pantalena said. “I was outside Vassar Square (Condominiums) in Ventnor, and an Atlantic City police officer introduced me to Victor Saracini. I shook his hand and we talked. We were all from Ducktown. Two weeks later he was dead.”

A memorial bench was placed at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk to honor John P. O'Neill, another Atlantic City native killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. O'Neill was a retired FBI counterintelligence chief and the head of security at the World Trade Center, who died while helping evacuate the center.

Pantalena arranged to move Saracini’s bench to Jackson Avenue from Garden Pier, so the two who died together could be together again at the memorial.

The site became a center for honoring those lost on Sept. 11, now holding a piece of steel from the towers and plaques to Saracini and O'Neill.

The first ceremony was held in 2010, and they continued even through the pandemic. Last year’s ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the attacks attracted more than 1,000 people, Pantalena said.

On Monday, several walkers and bikers stopped at the memorial to read the inscriptions, and parents explained the events to children born years after the attack.

