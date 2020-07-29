Spirit Airlines filed a WARN Notice Wednesday with the state Department of Labor, stating it intends to furlough 59 workers at Atlantic City International Airport starting Oct. 1 and ending May 1, 2021, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The notice said Spirit will be furloughing 23 flight attendants and 36 pilots based at ACY in Egg Harbor Township, and similar layoffs will happen at all of its crew bases, because of "the rapid increase of the COVID-19 Coronavirus and its recent resurgence in large parts of the country served by the company, extensions of shelter-at-home guidance, the slowing and reversal of reopening plans, and the recent expansion of quarantines on travelers."
Spirit is based in Florida, one of the hardest-hit states by the virus in recent months. The airline flies to several locations in Florida as well as to Myrtle Beach, S.C., from Atlantic City International Airport.
We are awaiting more information from the Spirit Corporate Communications office.
In its second quarter report July 22, Spirit reported total operating revenue was $138.5 million, a decrease of 86.3 percent from the second quarter of 2019, "due to the significant decline in air travel demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
It also said it had received about $300 million in federal Payroll Support Program Plan pandemic assistance funding and has applied for more funding under the CARES Act.
Spirit also estimated its capacity for July, August, and September will be down approximately 18, 35, and 45%, respectively, compared to the same periods last year. For the third quarter 2020, capacity is estimated to be down 32 percent year over year.
Pilots have negotiated furlough pay as part of their Collective Bargaining Agreement, so will receive it, Spirit said. Flight attendants have no severance/furlough pay provision in their agreement, Spirit said, so will receive no such pay.
WARN notices must be sent 60 days ahead of a furlough or layoff, when a company that employs more than 100 people intends to furlough or lay off more than 50 workers at a single site, under federal law.
