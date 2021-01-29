45,000 tried to book COVID vaccination at Atlantic City megasite on first day, 3,000 succeeded

ATLANTIC CITY — About 45,000 people visited an AtlantiCare website Tuesday, seeking an appointment at the Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination mega center here, and about 3,000 succeeded, a spokesperson said.

Those who got them received 450 appointments a day through Feb. 2, said AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta.

It was the first day of operation for the website and it remained open for just over an hour before all appointments were booked. Then a message went up encouraging people to try again another time, after more vaccine is received, but did not say when it would reopen for appointments.

“AtlantiCare is pleased so many members of the community want to be vaccinated," Tornetta said. “We understand the frustration that the members of our community - and those throughout New Jersey and the nation - are experiencing in scheduling an appointment to get the vaccine."

AtlantiCare and Atlantic County are managing the vaccine megacenter, which opened on Jan. 22 and hosted New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy on Jan. 26.

Tornetta said AtlantiCare wants to vaccinate every eligible person in the community, but more vaccine supply is needed to do that.