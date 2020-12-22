$250 million offshore wind monopile factory to open in Paulsboro

Each can weigh up to 5 million pounds, which is equivalent to 13 of the largest 747 jets, he said.

"They will be rolling off this dock in a few years," Laurendeau said.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney, who had recently expressed frustration over the slowness of finalizing a deal to site the monopole facility, was elated.

"We had a lot of friends saying they weren't seeing anything," Sweeney said. "Something as big as this takes some time. There were tough negotiations, but we got there."

In September Sweeney and two assemblymen asked the Board of Public Utilities to suspend its approval of the Ocean Wind project, saying the company had not kept promises about economic development in their district.

But on Tuesday Sweeney was beaming.

"Every state on the East Coast was chasing this, and guess what -- we're getting it," Sweeney said.