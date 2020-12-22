 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$250 million offshore wind monopile factory to open in Paulsboro
0 comments

$250 million offshore wind monopile factory to open in Paulsboro

{{featured_button_text}}
GE Renewable Energy's new 12 megawatt offshore wind turbine

Rendering of the 12-megawatt turbine made by GE Renewable Energy to power the 1,100-megawatt Ocean Wind offshore wind farm to be built off Atlantic City. 

 Michelle Brunetti Post

PAULSBORO — A company that makes 5-million-pound offshore wind monopiles to hold rotary blades high in the air will move to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in January, ultimately providing more than 500 good-paying union jobs, officials announced Tuesday.

"We are unveiling a $250 million investment ... led by Ørsted and EEW," said Gov. Phil Murphy as he stood in high winds on the shore of the Delaware River for the press conference. He called it the largest investment in offshore wind in the U.S.

"This will be a state-of-the-art factory tuning out steel components, not just for offshore wind farms off our coast, but nationwide," Murphy said of the Gloucester County facility.

Ørsted is a Danish company that won the state’s first offshore wind solicitation in 2019 to build an 1,100-megawatt wind farm called Ocean Wind on a lease area about 15 miles southeast of Atlantic City. It won in part by promising economic development for the state.

EEW Group is a German company that makes the monopiles that are the foundations for offshore wind turbines.

Lee Laurendeau, CEO of EEW-American Offshore Structures, said the company has provided 1,000 monopiles to Ørsted projects in Europe, and is able to produce the largest -- up to 40 feet in diameter and 400 feet long, made of five-inch steel plate.

Each can weigh up to 5 million pounds, which is equivalent to 13 of the largest 747 jets, he said.

"They will be rolling off this dock in a few years," Laurendeau said.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney, who had recently expressed frustration over the slowness of finalizing a deal to site the monopole facility, was elated.

"We had a lot of friends saying they weren't seeing anything," Sweeney said. "Something as big as this takes some time. There were tough negotiations, but we got there."

In September Sweeney and two assemblymen asked the Board of Public Utilities to suspend its approval of the Ocean Wind project, saying the company had not kept promises about economic development in their district.

But on Tuesday Sweeney was beaming.

"Every state on the East Coast was chasing this, and guess what -- we're getting it," Sweeney said.

“This is happening at a time when we really need to create new jobs because of the pandemic. Reducing pollution is also more important than ever now that the coronavirus has been linked to air pollution exposure,” said Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. “This is a major step forward in offshore wind and getting New Jersey toward a greener economy."

But Tittel said his group has major issues with the Gibbstown Liquified Natural Gas Port, which is also located on the Delaware River in Gloucester County and got final approval early this month.

"It takes some of the wind out of the sails of this announcement. Especially since LNG creates more fracking, more climate impacts, and public safety issues,” Tittel said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News