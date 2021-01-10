2021 Environmental Stewards training program goes online

The 2021 online Rutgers Environmental Stewards class, which educates volunteers to help tackle environmental problems in their communities, will be all-online this year, its organizers recently announced.

The decision to do all training virtually is due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The five-month program will be offered statewide as an online class, with regional discussions led by a local coordinator.

Run by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, the program provides in-depth classes 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. Classes will be given by university professors and experts from the government and the non-profit sector, organizers said.

Topics covered include climate change, solid waste and recycling, soil health, energy conservation, water resource protection, land use policy, wildlife ecology and habitat conservation, and more.

After the classes, to become Certified Environmental Stewards, participants must complete a 60-hour internship of their choosing. The internship exposes the stewards to real-world environmental issues in their communities.