2 promoted in Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced the promotions of two of his officers. Sergeant Jeffery Newman was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and Officer Drew Eckert was promoted to the rank of sergeant. The promotions were the result of the recent retirement of Lt William Ade, said Scheffler.

Lt. Newman began is career with the Sheriff’s Office in January 2006 and was assigned to the Courts and Transportation Unit. In May of 2008 he was reassigned to the Fugitive Warrants Unit as a detective and was promoted to detective sergeant in May of 2008. Prior to his career at the Sheriff’s Office, Newman served as a corrections officer for 10 months. Newman resides in Egg Harbor Township with his wife and two daughters.

Sgt. Eckert was born and raised in South Jersey and began his career at the Sheriff’s Office in 2014 and served his first two years at the Civil Courthouse in Atlantic City. In 2016 he was assigned the Mays Landing Courts and Transportation Unit until 2019 when he was transferred to the Community Policing Division. Eckert lives with his wife in Mullica Township and the two are expecting their first child in August of this year.

“Both officers come to work each day with a positive attitude and do nothing but provide quality service to our agency, the county, and citizens we serve,” said Scheffler.