14-year-old charged in Ocean County stabbing death

A 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing that killed a 38-year-old in Brick Township Saturday afternoon, authorities said Sunday.
Ocean County County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio said the juvenile, whose identity is not being released, was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful Purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon and is being detained in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.
According to officials, at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday Brick Township Police Department responded to a 911 call to a residence and found Mohammed Khater, of Brick Township, with a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he died.
--Michelle Brunetti Post
No further information will be released, officials said, due to state-mandated restrictions on information when the accused is a minor.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
