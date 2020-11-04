10,607 vote-by-mail ballots still to be processed in Atlantic County

The Atlantic County Board of Elections had received another 10,607 vote-by-mail ballots by Wednesday afternoon in the last large batch of ballots it expects to receive. The board is processing those, and will likely count them on Friday, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
"By Friday evening we expect to have every vote counted," Caterson said, "except those that dribble in from the USPS (post office)."
Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that boards of elections accept ballots that the Postal Service delivers to them up to 8 p.m. Nov. 10, as long as they are postmarked by or on Election Day. They must accept ballots without postmarks if they are delivered by the Postal Service up to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The total cast so far in the county is about 126,000, surpassing 2016's total of about 119,000, officials said. The number doesn't yet include paper provisional ballots cast at the polls Tuesday. That number is expected to be released later Wednesday by Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon. Her office is responsible for verifying provisional ballots before sending them to the Board of Elections for counting.
The number of new ballots is high enough to potentially affect all three freeholder races, and as a longshot the 2nd district Congressional race between Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy.
Of that total, 5,393 vote-by-mail ballots were dropped off in special boxes at the polls Tuesday in Atlantic County, 4,950 were dropped in secure outdoor drop boxes later in the day Tuesday, and 238 arrived via the U.S. Post Office on Wednesday, Caterson said.
Her staff was busy Wednesday processing the ballots. They must enter them as received into the State Voter Registration System, review and verify signatures, and make sure all necessary information is included.
Then they must be "zipped and stripped" — a process which involves opening inner envelopes and separating ballots from any identifying voter information, in preparation for counting.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.