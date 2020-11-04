10,607 vote-by-mail ballots still to be processed in Atlantic County

The Atlantic County Board of Elections had received another 10,607 vote-by-mail ballots by Wednesday afternoon in the last large batch of ballots it expects to receive. The board is processing those, and will likely count them on Friday, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.

"By Friday evening we expect to have every vote counted," Caterson said, "except those that dribble in from the USPS (post office)."

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that boards of elections accept ballots that the Postal Service delivers to them up to 8 p.m. Nov. 10, as long as they are postmarked by or on Election Day. They must accept ballots without postmarks if they are delivered by the Postal Service up to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The total cast so far in the county is about 126,000, surpassing 2016's total of about 119,000, officials said. The number doesn't yet include paper provisional ballots cast at the polls Tuesday. That number is expected to be released later Wednesday by Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon. Her office is responsible for verifying provisional ballots before sending them to the Board of Elections for counting.