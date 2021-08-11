081121-pac-hom-coquina

Beach goers and surfers converged for the 13th annual Coquina Jam in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, on July 25 to raise funds for female cancer survivors. The all-female team surf contest supported the David’s Dream & Believer Cancer Foundation and the Jetty Rock Foundation to raise $100,000 to for cancer patients & their families, according to organizers. The event was highlighted by vendors, food and live music. For more information, visit jettylife.com.
