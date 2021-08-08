080821-pac-hom-mural

Main Street Vineland to hold dedication of new mural honoring city’s food and restaurant heritage
Main Street Vineland will hold a dedication ceremony for a downtown mural honoring Vineland’s food and restaurant heritage, part of the Urban Canvases on The Ave Mural Project, at noon Aug. 11 at 636 E. Landis Ave. Mural artist Erin DiPalma will be present, as well as representatives from the state, county, city, and Main Street Vineland, including New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher. The public is also invited. The mural is the latest in Main Street Vineland’s Urban Canvases on The Ave mural project, in which the sides of selected buildings will be used as “canvases” to help beautify and add creative spirit to The Ave. The murals will be the work of artists and also as community projects.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.