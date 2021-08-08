 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
080821-pac-hom-mural
0 comments
IN YOUR TOWN

080821-pac-hom-mural

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
080821-pac-hom-muralphoto

Erin DiPalma at work during the creation of the mural.

 John W. Carr, Main Street Vineland, provided

Main Street Vineland to hold dedication of new mural honoring city’s food and restaurant heritage

Main Street Vineland will hold a dedication ceremony for a downtown mural honoring Vineland’s food and restaurant heritage, part of the Urban Canvases on The Ave Mural Project, at noon Aug. 11 at 636 E. Landis Ave. Mural artist Erin DiPalma will be present, as well as representatives from the state, county, city, and Main Street Vineland, including New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher. The public is also invited. The mural is the latest in Main Street Vineland’s Urban Canvases on The Ave mural project, in which the sides of selected buildings will be used as “canvases” to help beautify and add creative spirit to The Ave. The murals will be the work of artists and also as community projects.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News