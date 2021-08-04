 Skip to main content
Manna at the Shore helps A.C.'s St. Monica’s
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Manna at the Shore helps A.C.'s St. Monica’s

Manna at the Shore recently donated $1,500 to St. Monica’s Church on Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City. The contribution will help keep the food pantry there stocked and available to anyone who needs food. “The only budget we have is used to run the buildings, pay the utilities and to pay CODI (Career Opportunity Development) for the staff. Our next step is to renovate the kitchen so we can prepare and hand out hot takeout food,” said the Rev. John Scotland, shown with Tonia Howard, Manna at the Shore board member. Scotland said the community service work at St. Monica's is a collaboration of Sister Jean’s Kitchen, Cookie Till’s “Work In Progress,” C.R.O.P.S. (Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces) and many volunteers. A vegetable garden on the property, recently created by volunteers and donors, is also open to the community. Manna at the Shore began 27 years ago as a social action project of Beth Israel in Northfield. Prior to the pandemic, volunteers prepared and delivered, with South Jersey AIDS Alliance, 2,000 meals each month to people living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses who are unable to cook for themselves.

 

