073121-pac-hom-mbawinetasting

The Margate Business Association raised $44,000 for its charitable programs at the 18th annual wine-tasting fundraiser, held July 23 at the renovated Edgmar Circle recreation field. Over 430 guests enjoyed an evening of wine, craft beer and spirit tastings, a silent and live auction, hors d’oeuvres and sweets, recreational cornhole, ping pong, chess and checker games and live entertainment by the Mas Tequila Orchestra. Auction items were donated by businesses and individuals throughout the community. The live auction was hosted by Lou Solomon and Mike Kelso from the Mike & Diane Morning Show on 95.1 WAYV. The wine tasting committee is co-chaired by Paula Hartman and Dana Hartman-Hiltner. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program for local high school seniors continuing their education, and the MBA’S Children Fund to provide warm clothing, school supplies, food, eye glasses and summer camp for local latch key children.
