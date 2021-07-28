072821-pac-hom-jfs

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties received $166,800 from the Claims Conference to assist the more than 30 Holocaust survivors in the region. The funds will support programs and services including home care, case management, Kosher Meals on Wheels, transportation and socialization programs. Recently, the Claims Conference sponsored the Virtual Holocaust Survivor Luncheon and Bingo, hosted by JFS. Twelve attendees participated in the event. Rosalind Geyer, wife of Holocaust survivor George, accepts a picnic lunch and bingo cars delivered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Volunteer Ruth Niesen, right.
