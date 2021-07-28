 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
072821-pac-hom-jfs
0 comments
COMMUNITY HELPERS

072821-pac-hom-jfs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
072821-pac-hom-jfsphoto
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, provided

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties received $166,800 from the Claims Conference to assist the more than 30 Holocaust survivors in the region. The funds will support programs and services including home care, case management, Kosher Meals on Wheels, transportation and socialization programs. Recently, the Claims Conference sponsored the Virtual Holocaust Survivor Luncheon and Bingo, hosted by JFS. Twelve attendees participated in the event. Rosalind Geyer, wife of Holocaust survivor George, accepts a picnic lunch and bingo cars delivered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Volunteer Ruth Niesen, right.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News