Newgarden wins Indy race in Texas: Briefs

Josef Newgarden used the nonexistent high line to pass Scott McLaughlin in the final turn at Texas Motor Speedway and steal the IndyCar race his teammate had dominated.

The Sunday win gave Team Penske back-to-back victories to open the season and 600 overall wins across all its platforms. Chevrolet has opened the season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2017.

McLaughlin, winner of last month's season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, started second but snatched the lead from pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist on the opening lap. The New Zealander led 186 of the 248 laps and wasn't challenged until Newgarden's last-ditch charge.

The American stalked McLaughlin through traffic and tried his best to maintain his composure.

"I was fuming in the car because we had all this traffic and it wasn't helping me," Newgarden said. "And then right when I needed it to help me, literally last corner, last lap! I think Scott led 95% of the laps, I hate doing that to a teammate."

The margin of victory was .669 seconds — the eighth-closest finish in 35 races at Texas.

Newgarden had to drive high into Texas' second lane, which has been too slippery and mostly unusable because of the residual traction compound applied to assist NASCAR's grip during its races. The PJ1 has been terrible for the Indy cars, which find it too slick and so drivers avoid the second lane out of fear the lack of grip will send their car straight into the wall.

IndyCar is off until April 10 when it races on the streets of downtown Long Beach, California. The race was the season finale a year ago because of pandemic restrictions and was won by Colton Herta.

Leclerc wins F1 season opener: Formula One champion Max Verstappen's title defense turned into a nightmare when the Red Bull star retired near the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir, allowing Ferrari to clinch a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc winning ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected third place after Sergio Perez's Red Bull also retired with the finish line in sight as the race finished under a yellow flag.

Hamilton had been lagging way behind in fifth when late drama on Lap 46 changed the race.

Ferrari's last F1 title was Kimi Raikkonen's in 2007.

Swiatek beats Sakkari to win Indian Wells, No. 2 ranking

Iga Swiatek wins WTA event: Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Swiatek will rise from fourth to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday's WTA Tour rankings, trailing top-ranked Ash Barty, who skipped Indian Wells. Sakkari will move from sixth to No. 3, the rising Greek star's highest ranking yet.

Swiatek lost each of the first three times she played Sakkari, all last year. Last month, the 20-year-old Polish player beat Sakkari in the semifinals at Doha and went on to win the title.

Now, Swiatek has five career titles, including the 2020 French Open. Her new ranking equals the highest ever by a Polish player, matching Agnieszka Radwanska, who also reached No. 2.

Gusty winds affected serves and shots by both players, who had seven double faults each. There were seven service breaks in the first set alone, with Swiatek holding twice. Sakkari held once to tie the set, 4-all.

Swiatek won the next game to go up 5-4. Sakkari led 40-30 on her serve, but a double fault gave Swiatek her third break point, and she cashed in on Sakkari's netted backhand to take the set.

Swiatek broke twice in the second set for a 5-1 lead. She served out the match, winning on a forehand in the corner of the baseline.

Swiatek earned $1.2 million and improved her record to a WTA Tour-leading 20-3 this year, including 11 matches in a row.

