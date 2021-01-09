'Newcomers' to lineup could make Flyers a very dangerous team this season

If, of course, he is healthy.

Like Patrick, Lindblom has looked very good in camp. He appears stronger and quicker than he did when he returned for the playoffs last September after grueling chemotherapy treatments. It's not out of the question that Lindblom will start the year on the top line with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny — a unit that excelled early last season before the left winger was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in December.

The trio has been together in the last two scrimmages. Each player brings a different asset to the unit, and their chemistry is admirable.

"No doubt having Oskar back with our group is not just comforting for me but comforting for all his teammates. I'm sure it is very comforting for Oskar," Vigneault said. "When Oskar stopped playing, he was playing with Coots and TK. I wanted to see that and wasn't disappointed."

The Flyers are deep up front. They have four very good lines — hey, when your projected fourth-line center, Scott Laughton, led the team with five goals in last year's playoffs, you have lots of depth.

The surprising retirement of Matt Niskanen has left questions on defense, but coming-of-age goalie Carter Hart can erase a lot of mistakes.