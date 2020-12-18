New York Times: ‘Caliphate’ podcast didn’t meet standards

After an internal investigation, The New York Times said Friday it was wrong to trust a Canadian man whose account of Islamic State atrocities was a central part of its 2018 podcast “Caliphate” but could not be verified.
The series had won a Peabody Award, the first ever for a podcast produced by the newspaper, and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
But the Times began to reexamine the 12-part podcast after Canadian police arrested Shehroze Chaudhry, who used the alias Abu Huzayfah, for perpetrating a terrorist hoax. His account of participating in executions and witnessing other atrocities had been included in the podcast.
“In the absence of firmer evidence, ‘Caliphate’ should have been substantially revised to exclude the material related to Mr. Chaudhry,” The Times said in an editor’s note Friday. “The podcast as a whole should not have been produced with Mr. Chaudhry as a central narrative character.”
The Times had ample reason to be suspicious of Chaudhry’s account, since an episode of “Caliphate” was devoted to discrepancies in his story and its own fact-checking.
But the newspaper said Friday it should have worked harder to verify the claims before deciding to make Chaudhry a central character.
Berlin film festival moved back further in 2021: The annual Berlin International Film Festival is being put off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and split into two parts later in 2021, organizers said Friday.
The “Berlinale” had been scheduled for February in the German capital but cannot go ahead due to the likelihood that coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings will continue, organizers said.
Sexual assault charge dropped against rapper Mystikal: Prosecutors have dropped rape and kidnapping charges against New Orleans rapper Mystikal, who was released from jail on a $3 million bond almost two years ago.
The rapper had been indicted in 2017, but on Thursday, a second Caddo Parish grand jury returned a no true bill clearing Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, the parish district attorney’s office said in a news release.
“Additional evidence and information were discovered, and the case was resubmitted to this second Grand Jury in the interest of justice,” the statement said.
Mick Jagger buys Florida mansion: Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa, Florida, as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports the four-bedroom home sits on roughly a third of an acre in the planned community of Lakewood Ranch. Perched next to a lake and close to its neighbors, it includes nearly 8,400 square feet under the roof.
The real estate firm that sold the home, Michael Saunders & Company, said Jagger, 77, paid $1.9 million for it in late October, with the title put in Hamrick’s name.
— Associated Press
