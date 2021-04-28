New Wellness Center opens to aid those affected by COVID-19

HAMMONTON — The Con-Vivir, a new wellness center specializing in free and low-cost mental health services for those affected by COVID-19, will open May 20 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to mental health resources, career development training will be offered to unemployed residents. Services will be offered in English, Spanish and American sign language.

The center is located at 100 S. Second St. The opening day ceremony will feature live music, food and art. Mayor Steve DiDonato and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver are expected to attend. For more information, visit alliesincaring.org/convivir-wellness-hub.

— Raquelle Gilbert