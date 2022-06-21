New volunteers join CASA, aid in child support mission

SOMERS POINT — A group of volunteers swore Tuesday to back the betterment of South Jersey children in the foster care system by becoming official members of the Court Appointed Special Advocate, otherwise known as CASA.

The volunteers join a network of about 1,000 programs that recruit, train and support over 76,000 citizen-volunteers pressing for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtrooms of their communities, CASA said.

Volunteers typically meet with key figures in each child's case - some of whom include teachers, coworkers and counselors - and transform obtained information Each report is filed in family courts at every hearing and has recommendations for services and resources regarding the child’s education, medical and overall wellbeing, CASA said Tuesday.

“We are so thankful that these individuals stepped forward to take the role of advocate for children living in foster care,” said Director of Program Services Jennifer Valentine. “Their advocacy will have a profound effect on the lives of children and youth in our community. These new CASA volunteers are starting a journey that will help change the stories of the children they meet, and in the process, their lives will be changed as well.”

New CASA Members June 21,2022 Deborah Wilson, of Northfield

David Goetz, of Northfield

LoriAnn Romanowski, of Ventnor

Sharon Wright, of Cape May

Claudean Burke, of Northfield

and Lesley Graham, of Ocean City

Jane Murtha, of Mays Landing

Risa DeQuattro, of North Wildwood

Anyone interested in joining the cause can attend a monthly informational session held at the CASA office, at 321 Shore Road, Somers Point, and virtually. For more information call (609) 601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.

