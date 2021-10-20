New Target in Somers Point set to hold grand opening Oct. 24

SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is having a grand opening event on Oct. 24.
The store is currently opening for shoppers.
The 101,000-square-foot store occupies the site of a Kmart that closed in 2019. It joins a shopping center that includes a Big Lots, PetSmart and an Acme supermarket.
This location will be Target’s first store in Somers Point and second location across the greater Atlantic City area which altogether employ more than 345 team members, including 175 employees at the new store, according to the company.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
