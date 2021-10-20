 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Target in Somers Point set to hold grand opening Oct. 24
0 comments
top story

New Target in Somers Point set to hold grand opening Oct. 24

New Target in Somers Point

New Target in Somers Point 

SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is having a grand opening event on Oct. 24.

The store is currently opening for shoppers. 

The 101,000-square-foot store occupies the site of a Kmart that closed in 2019. It joins a shopping center that includes a Big Lots, PetSmart and an Acme supermarket.

This location will be Target’s first store in Somers Point and second location across the greater Atlantic City area which altogether employ more than 345 team members, including 175 employees at the new store, according to the company.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News