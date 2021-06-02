New round of federal COVID-19 relief coming for NJ schools. How much will your district receive?

New Jersey schools will be divvying up $2.5 billion in new emergency aid under the American Rescue Plan, bringing the total amount of COVID-19 response and recovery aid for districts in the state to almost $5 billion since March 2020.

This third round of funding, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, was signed into law March 11 by President Joe Biden and totals $122 billion nationwide to help schools safely reopen, sustain operations and address learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

Newark is eligible to receive the highest portion at $177.3 million, followed by Camden at $115.1 million.

Locally, Atlantic City is among the 10 school districts eligible to receive the largest portion of the funding at $34.4 million. The district this year is advertising an in-person summer school program in July. The deadline to apply is June 11.

Vineland also is set to gain a significant sum at $26.5 million, and Bridgeton is set to receive $24.4 million.