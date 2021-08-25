New resource aims to help New Jersey reporters expand their story sourcing to include more people of color

Tuesday the Center for Cooperative Media and NJ Advance Media are announce the launch of The New Jersey Diverse Sources Database: an online resource that reporters and editors can search to find experts by specialty or county on a wide variety of topics across the Garden State.

New Jersey is one of the nation’s most diverse states, and newsrooms need to do a better job of representing that diversity in the stories they write and the sources they call.

The center is also partnering with NorthJersey.com/The Record, NJ Spotlight News, The Press of Atlantic City, and TAPinto on the New Jersey Diverse Sources Database.

Despite their knowledge and credentials, experts who identify as persons of color and individuals who hail from marginalized communities are not cited in the news as often as their white peers. The goal of this initiative is to amplify those voices and help news outlets make their coverage more reflective of the diverse communities across our state.

This crowdsourced database will continue to grow over time, and we ask that you help us. To nominate an expert, fill out this form or click and they will receive an invitation to complete a profile for the site.

The idea to launch the Diverse Sources Database in New Jersey was the brainchild of Ashleigh Graf, senior managing producer of data and investigations at NJ Advance Media. The database is directly modeled after the Pennsylvania version spearheaded by Spotlight PA. In fact, for the New Jersey database, the Center and NJ Advance Media worked closely with Spotlight PA to replicate what editor Chris Baxter and his team built and to learn from their success.