New report finds lead contamination in 92% of Atlantic County schools

ATLANTIC COUNTY — An "alarming" 92% of schools in Atlantic County have had lead in at least one or more of their tap water systems, according to a report released Wednesday by the Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality.

Representatives of the two groups plan to discuss their findings at a press conference this morning. Among the report's findings were that Pleasantville and Galloway Township school districts registered lead detection in all 13 schools in both districts.

The testing data, accessed through the New Jersey Department of Education website, was collected from water samples from 66 out of 72 schools in all 25 Atlantic County school districts, where at least 43,000 students use the school's water faucets and fountains daily, even multiple times a day.

The six schools not tested were a part of the Hammonton Public School District and Buena Regional School District due to unavailable public information kept on a Google Drive, according to the study.

"We wanted to shine a light on South Jersey and Atlantic County while also focusing on the communities that our partners, the Black Church Center, has an active presence in," said Doug O'Malley, the state director of Environment New Jersey.

The study states that lead is to be considered toxic even at the lowest levels; but the American Academy of Pediatrics says, "lead in schools' drinking water should not exceed one part per billionth (ppb)."

"Notably high levels of lead were 695 ppb at Roland Rogers School in Galloway Township and 229 ppb at Washington Avenue School in Pleasantville, among others," according to the study.

Out of the 619 faucets and fountains tested in the two school districts, lead was detected in 44.9% of the Pleasantville school district's water taps, with Galloway Township water revealing lead in 45.63% of the township's taps.

Almost half, 45.4%, of all faucets and fountains in all Pleasantville and Galloway Township schools contained lead, with four schools having more than 50% of their taps being contaminated with lead.

Pleasantville’s North Main Street School had the highest percentage of contamination of water taps, with 72.73% of taps contaminated.

The study notes that fixing the lead contamination in the area is feasible with the over $100 million Atlantic County Schools have received from American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funding.

The study said a new federal infrastructure investment law could also help area schools and districts with their lead issues since $200 million in funding from the plan will be used for schools to conduct lead reduction efforts.

As of Sept. 15, 2021, Pleasantville Public Schools have been awarded over $11 million in ARP ESSER funding, while Galloway Township Public Schools have received over $5 million.

The study notes that schools can fix the lead contamination issue by replacing all fountains and hydrating stations with lead certified filters, shutting off taps, and simply taking the lead out of the water to ensure safe drinking water for Atlantic County schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

