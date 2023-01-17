New neurologist pleased to call the Shore his new home

SOMERS POINT – Shore Physicians Group is expanding their Somers Point practice and has welcomed a new neurologist to call the shore his home.

Dr. Ralf Van der Sluis hails all the way from the Netherlands where it was almost expected for him to become a doctor. After attending high school there, he received his medical degree from the Catholic University of Nijmegen, Netherlands in 1989.

While that was an accelerated schooling process as opposed to what we know here in the States, the next steps were the same. Sluis went on to start his post-graduation residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx in New York, completing it in 1997.

His fellowship training then took him to the South and he was trained at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas with training in clinical neurophysiology and epilepsy.

By the young age of 10-years-old, Sluis knew he wanted to become a doctor. After going through more years of schooling, he knew he possessed a brain that could gather information quickly and would make it possible for him to do the job he had dreamed of.

“At 10 I was given a book on how the human body works. I was fascinated with it and knew I wanted to become a doctor then,” Sluis said. “My father went to med school later in life so I was able to watch him go through it and knew it was something I could do.”

Figuring out he wanted to become a doctor was a pretty instant decision for Sluis, just like his decision to specialize in neurology. While Sluis loves the overall appeal of studying the brain on a daily basis, what drew him in to become a full neurologist was the chance to help people out.

“The brain makes us what we are, it’s just fascinating,” Sluis said. “So many different impairments of the brain cause effects in people and I want the chance to figure out why and help patients come back from those.”

Sluis started seeing patients at Shore on Jan. 3 and was eager to work in a new area with a fresh start. His family had previously vacationed in Ocean City and Sluis remembers loving the beach and the way of life here. Ultimately, with the location and after meeting the staff at Shore, he knew Somers Point was the right place to call home for a while.