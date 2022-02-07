 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New look coming to Pressofac.com on Thursday
New look coming to Pressofac.com on Thursday

New Press of Atlantic City Website

A new look is coming to the pressofac.com starting Feb. 10.

When you visit the website on Thursday, you'll notice some changes aimed at improving your experience. 

The new website has a sleek, clean look with a wealth of enhancements, reimagining the way you experience the news.

The site will guide you to the stories that matter most. Personalized news, just for you, near the top of the home page. If a you have shown an previous interest in a particular story topic, we’ll bring more of that to them.

Design blocks of content will clearly differentiate breaking news from lifestyle news and opinion from sports or photo galleries.

You will be able to zoom around the site with greater ease finding the information that you care about most.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

