New Linwood Chief Says PD is Working Toward Accreditation

LINWOOD — Police Chief Steven Cunningham was sworn into the position six months ago. A member of the force since 2006, Cunningham is a firm believer in leading by example.

In April of this year, Cunningham was awarded certification as a New Jersey Association Chiefs of Police Accredited Chief Executive through the Accredited Chief/Command Executive - Chief of Police Program. Upon completion of the program the chief underwent a peer review conducted by an NJSACOP accredited assessor. The program directly encourages New Jersey law enforcement superior officers to attain sanctioned benchmarks and to pursue recommended standards for police leadership that are both measurable as well as attainable.

For Cunningham, attaining the certification was important personally to demonstrate that he holds himself to a high ethical standard and he is committed to commanding a department that follows best practices in law enforcement as well as leadership.

“It’s my responsibility to my department and to the community to hold myself to the highest professional standards, which sets the tone and expectations for the rest of the department to do the same. It sends the message to the department that I look inward first, and that I don’t ask from them what I don’t first require of myself. I’m committed to my craft and always looking to better myself,” Cunningham said. “The NJSACOP ACE certification program directly encourages NJ’s law enforcement executives to attain sanctioned benchmarks in pursuit of a recommended standard for police leadership that are measurable and attainable. For me, this included enrolling in professional training courses and offering proof of previous training that met the standard.”

Asked why it is so important for the City of Linwood to have a police department that is accredited by the state, the Chief said, “Our community deserves nothing less. Working towards accreditation for the department is something that is important to me. I believe that gaining accreditation status as an agency shows the department's commitment to our residents and excellence in policing. Accreditation is a significant professional achievement for our department that will leave no doubt that we are serving the community with practices and policies that are conceptually sound and operationally effective. The department will earn this honor by thoroughly calculating and reviewing all policies and practices to measurably improve performance. Following a complete review of all agency practices and policies, revising where necessary, a team of trained, independent assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will verify that all standards have been implemented. The goal is to ensure best practices and best standards to serve our community. Mayor Matik along with City Council are very supportive of our efforts as we work together to accomplish these goals."

As the department is working toward accreditation, there is also an emphasis on community policing and outreach. Cunningham said connecting with members of the community is the cornerstone of what the department is there to do.

“Our residents are very important to us, and we want residents to know that their experiences with all members of our department matter very much to us,” said Chief Cunningham. “We want to earn their trust and their confidence, which in turn makes our community a safer place.”

The Chief explained they are working to enhance their visibility in the community with their daily presence in the schools, on social media and at community events. Within just the last few months the Linwood Police Department has committed to their community connection by sponsoring gun safety courses for the public, providing child identification kits free of charge, and working with the Linwood Senior Committee for the senior brunch.

“Our increased presence in Seaview, Belhaven and Mainland Regional High School helps strengthen our relationships with students and staff. We want to foster a neighborhood feel throughout the whole town where our residents are greeted with a smile and a wave by an officer they recognize,” added Cunningham.

School safety is a top issue of concern.

Cunningham said, “Our schools have excellent security measures in place; however, I’m always seeking to fine-tune our strategies to remain on the cutting edge. It's a process that evolves with the development of new industry technology and research, and we are committed to a proactive approach that may include upgrading equipment, tactical training, or implementation of industry best standards in these types of preparations. We remain current in training and practice exercises so that we’re always prepared to respond. The schools have always been of the utmost importance to myself and my officers, and we take this role very seriously. We have great working relationships with the MRHS Superintendent Mark Marrone and Linwood Schools Superintendent Brian Pruitt.”

Cunningham added, “We are very visible at all school events. We have officers in the schools daily and at the high school, we have a Class III officer on duty every day. That visibility in each of our schools is important and we are constantly looking to do more.”

Before being sworn in as the chief of the Linwood Police Department, Cunningham served as the school liaison for seven years.

National Night Out is coming Aug. 2 at All Wars Memorial Park. The Linwood Police Department has big plans for that evening at All Wars Memorial Park.

“We love National Night Out and our officers really have a great time planning the event and seeing the support of the community but our commitment to our residents and our community is year-round,” he said.

Cunningham was hired by the Linwood Police Dept. in 2006 as a patrol officer. In 2014 he was assigned as a detective, the following year he was promoted to sergeant. In 2016 he was promoted to Detective Sergeant and school liaison officer to Mainland, Seaview, and Belhaven schools. In 2020 he was promoted to lieutenant and was patrol and investigative commander. In 2021 he oversaw the professional standards and accountability unit and began serving as the department’s public information officer. The Chief holds a degree in criminal justice and is a graduate of West Point Command and Leadership Academy. He is certified FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Program and is a recent graduate of the New Chief’s Orientation Program and is a current member of the Atlantic County Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team.