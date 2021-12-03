New Kenny G doc explores his massive success and criticism

KENNY G: I think so in some ways. You know, first: the fact that the saxophone is out there so much — that people are hearing the sax. I know the soprano sax has definitely gotten a resurgence because of me and the fact that I've been out there so much with the soprano, mostly.

AP: You've connected with Kanye West and the Weeknd. Is that how you've stayed current?

KENNY G: I'm really flattered when I get those phone calls from Kanye and then The Weeknd, of course. It makes me feel great that somehow they want my sound to be part of their music. And they're so popular now — they don't need me. I'm not doing them a big favor. They're not reaching out to me so I can help them sell records. They're just doing it purely because creatively, they think, "Oh, wow, (we love) your sound."

AP: Kenny, what do you think your legacy will be? I think the documentary leads to that question.

KENNY G: Gosh, I've never even thought about something like that. I don't think of myself so seriously to have a legacy. But I mean, I don't know — hopefully it inspires people to want to play the saxophone. ... Maybe part of my legacy is people really interested maybe more in me because of the notoriety that I have, but maybe I can steer them towards some of the old traditional jazz stuff that they may not have ever heard, and I can keep that music alive longer.