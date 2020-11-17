New Jersey's quarantine travel advisory updated to now cover 46 states and territories

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday advised individuals traveling to New Jersey from states or territories with significant community spread of COVID-19 to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state or territory.

The updated advisory includes the addition of Vermont, bringing the total to 46 states and territories.

The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Due to the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, a 14-day quarantine is not reasonable in all instances.

Non-essential travel to and from these states, however, is highly discouraged at this time.

“As we face the second wave of this virus, we need to recommit ourselves to the mindset of personal responsibility that helped us flatten the curve earlier this year,” said Gov. Murphy in a written statement. “We are asking anyone arriving from these 46 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”