New Jersey to tout and teach about its own Black history with Black Heritage Trail

With a pivotal general election only weeks away, one crucial issue among some candidates and voters is the teaching of Black history in the nation's schools.

Regardless of where that debate lands after the Nov. 8 election, many in South Jersey are passionate about highlighting their own area's contributions and role in Black history.

Assemblyman Antwan L. McClellan, R-Ocean City, believes visitors and residents in this state should have more opportunities to learn about Black history and culture than just the Martin Luther King Jr. birthday, Black History Month and Juneteenth.

McClellan was one of the main sponsors along with Sen. Michael L. Testa Jr., R-Cape May, of a bill that was signed into law in September that will see the state spend $1 million to create a Black Heritage Trail with markers on certain trail sites.

"People encouraged me to keep going," McClellan said, adding he worked on this for two years. "I felt this was a great opportunity to create a tourist attraction."

The original idea did not include a $1 million price tag, but the Governor's Office contributed that, McClellan said. During this time of hyper partisanship and critical race theory controversy, the bill passed by votes of 78-0 in the Assembly and 38-0 in the Senate.

"I am not surprised it was a unanimous vote," McClellan said. "I talked to the other side."

McClellan's bottom lines were that he wanted uniform markers at sites and a commission to decide the locations. The law requires the New Jersey Historical Commission to establish the Black Heritage Trail.

Ralph E. Hunter Sr., founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, has been working behind the scenes with a statewide organization that includes Secretary of State Tahesha Way in preparation for the legislation becoming law.

When Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law on Sept. 7 in Newark, Essex County, Hunter was in the same city.

"It made me feel very, very good," Hunter said.

A list is being compiled of African-American heritage sites dating back to the 1800s that include: the Boiling Settlement, Port Republic, Atlantic County; Springtown, Greenwich Township, Cumberland County; Gouldtown, Fairfield Township, Cumberland County; and Siegtown, Middle Township, Cape May County, Hunter said.

Chicken Bone Beach in Atlantic City, also known as Missouri Avenue Beach, deserves to have one of the markers on the statewide Black history and cultural trail, Henrietta Shelton, president of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation Board, said.

The area along Missouri Avenue became the unofficial Black beach from the 1900s through the 1960s, bringing their own food and culture to that section of the beach.

There is already a marker on the rail of the Atlantic City Boardwalk that shows photos and gives a brief history of Chicken Bone Beach. Missouri Avenue Beach was declared a historic landmark in 1997.

The late civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer's appearance at the 1964 Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City and "KY & The Curb," Kentucky and Arctic avenues, which ruled the East Coast music scene from the 1930s through the 1960s in Atlantic City, also needs to receive recognition, Shelton said.

"Especially in Atlantic City, we put a lot of significant value into New Jersey. The Northside (in the mid-20th century) was thriving," Shelton said.

When a person looks at the wide variety of contributions Black Americans have made to this state, it's not only logical, but overdue, for there to be such a historical and cultural commemoration, said Jody Alessandrine, Cape May MAC (Museums + Arts + Culture) director and CEO.

"Cape May has brought to the fore the back stories of people that were so integral to the community and life in the Lower Cape. Thus, if there's so much to share with the public about their legacies here, there's even more to tell about those of Black Americans statewide," Alessandrine said.

Cape May MAC's Underground Railroad Trolley Tour, presented in conjunction with the Center for Community Arts in Cape May, was recently recognized by the National Park Service as one of just 13 sites on its mobile app, Travel with Tubman: Let Harriet Tubman Guide You on the Journey of a Lifetime, Alessandrine said. The Underground Railroad Trolley Tour is also a National Park Service Network to Freedom program, she said.

"Considering the tour has been cited as such by the National Park Service, it's more than rational to include our tour on our own state's new trail," Alessandrine said.

When Hunter was a part of the group compiling a list of places of African American heritage, the Franklin Street neighborhood in Cape May was included.

David Mackenzie and Hope Gaines, executive director and an original member respectively, at the Center for Community Arts, agree with that assessment.

The Center for Community Arts sponsors both a private, appointment-only walking tour and a self-guided walking audio tour of African-American Heritage sites in Cape May that include the Franklin Street neighborhood.

"History is history. If you leave any part of it out... it is not a good history," Gaines said.