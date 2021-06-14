 Skip to main content
New Jersey to lift moratorium on utility shutoffs July 1
Murphy runs on record, Ciattarelli asks are you better off?

FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Hoboken, N.J. 

 Seth Wenig

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that he is lifting the order that prevented utility companies from shutting off service to people who couldn’t pay their bills.

Murphy said the order will end on July 1 but there will be a grace period that will continue through the end of the year for people still having trouble paying their bills.

“Let me be perfectly clear: No one will face disconnection of their gas, electric or water services before the end of the grace period on December 31st, 2021. Households with residential internet service accounts currently being used by school-aged children for educational purposes will also be protected from disconnection,” Murphy said.

There has been no movement on the state current moratorium on evictions, Murphy said, adding that he hopes the ending of  the evictions moratorium will look similar to the ending of the utility moratorium.  

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

