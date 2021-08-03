 Skip to main content
New Jersey teenager Athing Mu wins 900-meter gold medal
Athing Mu has won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish.

Mu, a 19-year-old Trenton native, was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women’s 800.

