NEW JERSEY STATE POLICE

Sergeant First Class Paul Dreher
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 10
Description: Member was found guilty of acting in an unofficial capacity to the discredit of the Division while off-duty. The member caused property damage during an act of Domestic Violence and acted in an unprofessional manner towards other law enforcement officers.
Sergeant First Class Paul Dreher
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 20
Description: Member was found guilty of acting in an unofficial capacity to the discredit of the Division while off-duty as a result of his unprofessional behavior towards other law enforcement officers while attending a festival.
Trooper Leonardo Arcos
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 270
Description: Member admitted to acting in an unofficial capacity to the discredit of the Division while off-duty. After consuming alcoholic beverages, the member attempted to settle a domestic disturbance and attempted to prevent responding law enforcement officers from investigating.
Sergeant Curtis Sand
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 120
Description: Member admitted to acting in an unofficial capacity to the discredit of the Division while off-duty. After consuming alcoholic beverages, the member made offensive comments towards a member of the public. Additionally, the member failed to treat responding law enforcement officers respectfully and made false statements to internal investigators.
Trooper I Bartlomiej Koziel
Terminated: Yes
Demoted: No
Suspended: No
Number of days suspended:
Description: Member was criminally charged with second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, second degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, third degree Criminal Restraint, third degree Terroristic Threats, fourth degree Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Mischief. The member entered into a Pre-Trial Intervention program. As a result of the agreement, the member was disqualified from employment with the State of New Jersey and was terminated from the Division.
Detective I Jose Samol
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 180
Description: Member admitted to acting in an unofficial capacity to the discredit of the Division when he attempted to use his official position to secure a lesser sentence for a convicted criminal by authoring a letter to the courts and citing his position as a trooper. The member also maintained a questionable relationship with the convicted felon and provided false information concerning the relationship to internal investigators.
Trooper I Charles Travis
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 45
Description: Member admitted to acting in an official capacity to the discredit of the Division while on-duty. The member arrived late and left early from an overtime detail and subsequently falsified records related to his whereabouts. Additionally, the member operated his troop car in an unsafe manner.
Sergeant First Class Danyel Barnes
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 60
Description: Member admitted to acting in an unofficial capacity to the discredit of the Division while off-duty. The member witnessed an assault and failed to take appropriate police action or make proper notification.
Detective Sergeant Christopher DeAngelis
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 30
Description: Member admitted to acting in an official capacity to the discredit of the Division while on-duty and entering inaccurate information into Division records. The member failed to follow proper procedures by falsely entering his own sick time.
Detective Sergeant Edmund Masiejczyk
Terminated: Yes
Demoted: No
Suspended: No
Number of days suspended:
Description: Member was found guilty to acting in both an official and unofficial capacity to the discredit of the Division. The member consumed alcoholic beverages in his assigned troop transportation during a scheduled work day. Additionally, the member pled guilty in municipal court to Driving While Intoxicated after being involved in a motor vehicle crash in his personal vehicle while off duty.
Lieutenant Dawn Shyner
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 20
Description: Member was found guilty of failing to cooperate with an internal investigation by not providing full and complete information regarding possible misconduct by other members.
Trooper Filipe Alves
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 90
Description: Member admitted to acting in an official capacity to the discredit of the Division while on-duty and failing to take appropriate police action. During the course of a motor vehicle stop, Tpr. Alves failed to act on the operator’s admission of marijuana possession, and the belief of an active NCIC warrant. Additionally, Tpr. Alves knowingly provided inaccurate and false information to the Operational Dispatch Unit.
Trooper I Todd Portadin
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 365
Description: Member admitted to acting in an official capacity to the discredit of the Division while on-duty by knowingly entering inaccurate and false information in an official report or record, disobeying a written order and failure to notify the Division of prohibited conduct by another member.
Trooper I Mark Campangna
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 45
Description: Member admitted to acting in an official capacity to the discredit of the Division while on-duty by knowingly entering inaccurate and false information into the eDaily system.
Trooper Adam-Paul Garcia
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Numbers of days suspended: 20
Description: Member admitted to acting in an official capacity to the discredit of the Division while on-duty and failing to maintain decorum. The member caused damage to a motorist’s vehicle as it was driving through an accident scene.
Trooper Michael Kulik
Terminated: No
Demoted: No
Suspended: Yes
Numbers of days suspended: 180
Description: Member admitted to acting in an unofficial capacity to the discredit of the Division while off-duty. The member was arrested after driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the State of Indiana and attempted to use his position to gain favor with the investigating officer.
