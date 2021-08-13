NEW JERSEY STATE POLICE

Description: Member was criminally charged with second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, second degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, third degree Criminal Restraint, third degree Terroristic Threats, fourth degree Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Mischief. The member entered into a Pre-Trial Intervention program. As a result of the agreement, the member was disqualified from employment with the State of New Jersey and was terminated from the Division.

Description: Member admitted to acting in an unofficial capacity to the discredit of the Division when he attempted to use his official position to secure a lesser sentence for a convicted criminal by authoring a letter to the courts and citing his position as a trooper. The member also maintained a questionable relationship with the convicted felon and provided false information concerning the relationship to internal investigators.