New Jersey sees jump in unemployment claims for 2nd consecutive week
For the second consecutive week, New Jersey is seeing a jump in weekly unemployment claims, officials said Thursday.

The number of new unemployment claims rose by 10% last week, to 27,168, according to a news release from the state Department of Labor.

The increase is primarily in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), a federal benefit available under the CARES Act to help workers who are not eligible for regular unemployment, officials said. A 25% increase in new claims was recorded in the prior week, also due primarily to more people filing claims for PUA.

More than 1.6 million New Jersey workers have sought unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close six-and-a-half months ago, according to the release. Of those, 1.4 million have met the monetary requirements for eligibility, and 96 percent of them have received payment. The average claimant has received $11,808 in benefits.

“Newly laid off workers are anxious to know whether they are eligible for benefits and how much they will receive, so we are constantly improving technology and adding applications to get them answers,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Recent innovations by our I.T. team have enabled us to move thousands of appointments online and shave several weeks off the wait time to resolve certain complex claims.”

The DOL has distributed $15.9 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers who lost their jobs, were furloughed, or had their hours reduced in the pandemic, including $288 million for the week ending Sept. 26, according to the release.

