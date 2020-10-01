New Jersey sees jump in unemployment claims for 2nd consecutive week

For the second consecutive week, New Jersey is seeing a jump in weekly unemployment claims, officials said Thursday.

The number of new unemployment claims rose by 10% last week, to 27,168, according to a news release from the state Department of Labor.

The increase is primarily in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), a federal benefit available under the CARES Act to help workers who are not eligible for regular unemployment, officials said. A 25% increase in new claims was recorded in the prior week, also due primarily to more people filing claims for PUA.

More than 1.6 million New Jersey workers have sought unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close six-and-a-half months ago, according to the release. Of those, 1.4 million have met the monetary requirements for eligibility, and 96 percent of them have received payment. The average claimant has received $11,808 in benefits.