New Jersey officials react to the Chauvin verdict

"While New Jersey has long led the way in police training and criminal justice reform, we still have a long way to go, as a County, as a State, and as a Country. We must continue to have real conversations and dialogue between our communities and law enforcement, which will make us stronger and break down the barriers of distrust."
DAMON G. TYNER
Atlantic County prosecutor
"While I am heartened to see some justice done for Mr. Floyd, it is not enough. We must seize this moment, when the nation’s focus has turned to how our communities are policed, to ensure something meaningful comes from a man’s unnecessary death, and to continue with urgency the reforms we have begun to policing practices in New Jersey."
GURBIR S. GREWAL
New Jersey attorney general
"While we are glad that justice has prevailed in this case, George Floyd’s murder is a painful reminder that inequality has deep roots in American history, starting during slavery and continuing to the present day in areas such as wages, health care, housing, education, and treatment by law enforcement. This has been a trying moment in our nation’s history, but we must be resolute in our fight for justice to ensure that the pain of yesterday, and the pain of today, does not become the pain of tomorrow."