 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey officials react to the Chauvin verdict
0 comments

New Jersey officials react to the Chauvin verdict

  • 0

"While New Jersey has long led the way in police training and criminal justice reform, we still have a long way to go, as a County, as a State, and as a Country. We must continue to have real conversations and dialogue between our communities and law enforcement, which will make us stronger and break down the barriers of distrust."

DAMON G. TYNER

Atlantic County prosecutor

"While I am heartened to see some justice done for Mr. Floyd, it is not enough. We must seize this moment, when the nation’s focus has turned to how our communities are policed, to ensure something meaningful comes from a man’s unnecessary death, and to continue with urgency the reforms we have begun to policing practices in New Jersey."

GURBIR S. GREWAL

New Jersey attorney general

"While we are glad that justice has prevailed in this case, George Floyd’s murder is a painful reminder that inequality has deep roots in American history, starting during slavery and continuing to the present day in areas such as wages, health care, housing, education, and treatment by law enforcement. This has been a trying moment in our nation’s history, but we must be resolute in our fight for justice to ensure that the pain of yesterday, and the pain of today, does not become the pain of tomorrow."

GOV. PHIL MURPHY

"True justice would be a country where George Floyd is alive today, where Daunte Wright is alive today, where Adam Toledo is alive today. Where countless others whose names history will never know are alive today."

U.S. SEN. CORY BOOKER

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News