New Jersey officials react to the Chauvin verdict

"While New Jersey has long led the way in police training and criminal justice reform, we still have a long way to go, as a County, as a State, and as a Country. We must continue to have real conversations and dialogue between our communities and law enforcement, which will make us stronger and break down the barriers of distrust."

DAMON G. TYNER

Atlantic County prosecutor

"While I am heartened to see some justice done for Mr. Floyd, it is not enough. We must seize this moment, when the nation’s focus has turned to how our communities are policed, to ensure something meaningful comes from a man’s unnecessary death, and to continue with urgency the reforms we have begun to policing practices in New Jersey."

GURBIR S. GREWAL

New Jersey attorney general