All of Thursday updates, up to 5 p.m., kept New Jersey in the forecast track cone. All options are on the table, but expect South Jersey to see some impacts from Isaías between Monday and Wednesday. 

Isaias joins Tropical Storm Fay, which made landfall just south of Long Beach Island on July 10, as the two storms put the region in the forecast cone.

The cone represents a two-thirds probability of where the center of the low pressure center is. 

The storm will slip through a weakness in a large high pressure system, which expands from the Gulf of Mexico into much of the Atlantic Ocean. 

Steering Layers

This map shows the steering patterns of the atmosphere between the 300 to 850 millibar level, between about 30,000 and 5,000 feet high. Tropical Storm Iasias will slip through the weakness in the clockwise spinning high pressure system off the coast of Florida. 

One it reaches Georgia, the steering patterns sharply moves west to east. While the storm won't curve immediately out to sea, there will be a turn to the northeast as it moves north, hence why New Jersey is in the forecast cone. This is a shift east in the forecast from Wednesday night. 

National Hurricane Center 8 p.m. Wednesday

Important: This is an old forecast track cone. However, this shows the National Hurricane Center's forecast for Wednesday at 8 p.m. 

It is possible that the cone continues to shift further east, reducing the impacts to the region. In fact, model guidance has supported this shift to the east, with most of the models keeping the storm 200 to 300 miles out to sea. 

TT Spaghetti Plots

The model track guidance for Tropical Storm Iasias, as of 2 p.m. Thursday 
