New Jersey has received more than $75.7 million in federal funding to support the state's response and recovery to the novel coronavirus.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, both Democrats, announced the state funding coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program. The funding, which was secured by the senators in the CARES Act, is in addition to the $53 million and $31 million in CDBG grants that were announced earlier this year, according to a press release.
"Although our state is in a much better place than we were six months ago, New Jersey’s families and communities are still struggling," said Menendez. "This funding is a lifeline for so many communities throughout our state and will ensure homeowners, renters, families, and seniors have the tools and resources to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table."
Booker said the COVID-19 health crisis "requires a coordinated response from all levels of government."
"From our frontline workers and small businesses to the most vulnerable among us, it’s vital that we have the resources needed to protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans," Booker said. "This federal funding takes another step toward responding to this crisis, stimulating our economic recovery, and strengthening New Jersey communities."
The CDBG funding will help communities fund public health initiatives to fight COVID-19, infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities, community centers, housing rehabilitation, microenterprise assistance, homeowner assistance and other public services.
