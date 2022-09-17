 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey gas prices continue to fall

TRENTON — Gas prices have dropped still further in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower demand after the end of the summer driving season.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, down 11 cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.21 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.69, down four cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts are still warning, however, that hurricane season remains a "wild card" that could disrupt oil production and refining along the Gulf Coast.

— Associated Press

