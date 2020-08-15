The New Jersey election will be mostly done by mail, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Because of the coronavirus, this will not be a "regular election year," and this November will follow the model used in the July primary, Murphy said.
The Air Force's new F-35 fighter jets could be based in South Jersey if the community rallies around efforts to base the jets in Atlantic County, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross said Friday. The area's advantages give it a leg up in the national competition to be the next location the Air Force chooses, Norcross said.
Greg Schiano is keeping the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Rutgers University football season in perspective. “We are going to be fine,” Schiano said in a videoconference with reporters Friday morning.
Nearly all fall high school sports teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties are preparing for the season. But a question hangs over their heads: Will the season actually be played, or will the coronavirus postpone or cancel it?
Mikaylah Lyn Harvey-Lee, 20, of Atlantic City, was told she had cancer in March. She has been undergoing chemotherapy. In her life, she has already battled Crohn's disease and a liver disease. Her friends and family organized a surprise for her Wednesday to lift her spirits and show her support.
