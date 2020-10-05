New Jersey Dept. of Health conducting contact tracing of Bedminster Golf Course

The New Jersey Department of Health is conducting contact tracing of anyone who attended the fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, Somerset County, last week with President Trump after he contacted COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy said at his Monday COVID-19 briefing.

There were 206 attendees at the two separate events, including 19 staff members.

"New Jersey residents are our top focus, but we are also working with CDC to contact all out-of-state attendees," Murphy said. "We are asking that all attendees self quarantine for 14 days, especially those who were in close contact with either the president or a member of his staff."

He also encouraged all attendees to get tested for the virus no earlier than five to seven days after the event.

Reports suggested that the event itself may have not complied with the state's current rules in regards to the pandemic, which may have put others at risk, Murphy said.

"The president & his staff acted recklessly in coming to New Jersey knowing that they had been exposed to someone with a confirmed positive test," he said. "We hope that no confirmed cases come out of the event in Bedminster. This is a matter of humanity, but also of leadership by example. We continue to investigate reports that suggest the Bedminster event may not have complied with our current rules, which may have put others at risk."

