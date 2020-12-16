New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 415,075, deaths to 16,095

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, with 91 additional deaths.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 5,803, bringing the total to 415,075, Murphy said. There have been 91 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 16,095 with 1,908 probable deaths.

There are 3,672 people hospitalized across the state, including 721 people in intensive care and 482 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 13.08%, while the rate of transmission is 1.08.

In hospitals across the state, 489 people were admitted yesterday, while 451 were discharged.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 11,921 cases with 314 deaths and 5,184 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 3,584 cases with 120 deaths and 2,946 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 6,227 cases with 185 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

