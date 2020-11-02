New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 240,997, deaths to 14,564

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,379, bringing the total to 240,997, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. There have been 3 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,564 with 1,793 probable deaths.

“I thank the overwhelming majority of you who celebrated Halloween safely — and especially those of you who took extra precautions to keep trick-or-treaters and their families safe,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials, held virtually over Zoom and livestreamed on his Facebook page.

There are 1,109 people hospitalized across the state, including 212 people in intensive care and 100 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 5.29%, while the rate of transmission is 1.28.

"I know everyone is starting to think of Thanksgiving," Murphy said. "This won’t be the year for traveling to large family gatherings. This is the year to gather around a smaller table so we can hope to be able to gather around a bigger one next year."

