New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 240,997, deaths to 14,564

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,379, bringing the total to 240,997, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. There have been 3 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,564 with 1,793 probable deaths.
“I thank the overwhelming majority of you who celebrated Halloween safely — and especially those of you who took extra precautions to keep trick-or-treaters and their families safe,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials, held virtually over Zoom and livestreamed on his Facebook page.
There are 1,109 people hospitalized across the state, including 212 people in intensive care and 100 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 5.29%, while the rate of transmission is 1.28.
"I know everyone is starting to think of Thanksgiving," Murphy said. "This won’t be the year for traveling to large family gatherings. This is the year to gather around a smaller table so we can hope to be able to gather around a bigger one next year."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said a Sunday incident on the Garden State Parkway during which traffic was stopped by a group of supporters of President Donald Trump was “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.”
A caravan of cars and trucks flying Trump flags and other banners that parked on the northbound express lanes near the Cheesequake Service Area before exiting the parkway at Interchange 135.
“There’s plenty of ways for people to make their voices heard, but when they endanger the lives of those out there traveling our highways and byways, there’s really no excuse for it,” Callahan said.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said more than 3.5 million ballots have been returned ahead of Tuesday’s general election, which he said is about 90% of the total turnout for the 2016 presidential election.
“Turnout is likely to be the highest in state history,” Murphy said.
He also signed an executive order that will move the Perth Amboy runoff election, if necessary, to Dec. 15, Murphy said.
Officials will be meeting in-person for the next briefing 1 p.m. Thursday at the War Memorial in Trenton, Murphy said.
