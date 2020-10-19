New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 221,205, deaths to 14,425

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,192, bringing the total to 221,205, Gov. Phil Murphy Monday said during a briefing with other state officials. There have been 4 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,425.
There are also 1,789 probable deaths, he said.
Fire counties are reported more than 100 cases Monday, he said, including Ocean, Essex, Union, Middlesex and Bergen. Monmouth, Camden and Hudson counties also reported close to 100 cases.
There are 758 people hospitalized across the state, including 166 people in intensive care and 62 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The rate of transmission is 1.14, while the positivity rate is 3.36%.
“So while these numbers are a far cry from where we were at our springtime peaks, they are also significantly higher than where we were throughout much of the summer, and until just a few weeks ago,” Murphy said. “Many of the new cases we are tracking are coming not from our schools or businesses or many other activities, but from private gathering inside private homes. As the cooler weather pulls more of us inside, we have to remain extra vigilant.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that more than 1.7 million ballots have been returns, which is 45% of the total votes cast in 2016.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is providing additional clinical support staff to assis the state’s veterans’ homes, Murphy said. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is also extending special outdoor liquor license permits through March 2021 for a $10 fee.
Murphy also spent time during the briefing to urge residents to download the COVID Alert NJ app.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!